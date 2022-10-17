A 52-year-old woman has been left shaken after being pushed to the ground and her watch snatched from her wrist on a street in Cheshire.

At around 10pm on Monday 3 October she was walking along Torkington Road in Wilmslow when a blue Ford Fiesta, containing five people, pulled up at the side of the road.

One man got out of the car, pushed the woman to the floor and placed his hand over her mouth before stealing her Rolex watch.

The offender then got back into the car which sped off onto Fletsand Road, and then onto Macclesfield Road.

Detective Constable Thomas Towe said: "This was an absolutely terrifying incident and the victim has understandably been left shaken by her ordeal.

"I want to reassure the community that we are working hard to make sure those responsible are identified and caught.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and as part of this we are asking anyone with any information, no matter how small it may be, to come forward."

Can you help?

Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary or phone 101 quoting IML 1380627.

Information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers wesbite.