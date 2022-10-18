Hundreds of workers at the Budweiser brewery in Salmesbury in Lancashire have gone on strike as part of a long running row over pay.

The plant brews Budweiser, Stella Artois, Becks, Boddingtons and Export Pale Ale.

Staff will remain on strike until 7am on Monday 22 October after talks between the GMB union, the company and conciliation service ACAS collapsed last week when bosses upped their offer by £250 for 2023.

Stephen Boden, GMB Organiser, said: "This industrial action will impact all departments and shifts across the site and carries the risk of a Christmas beer drought.

"Budweiser continues to ignore workers and put profit before people with this derisory pay offer. Workers are rightly angry.

"But it’s not too late for management to listen to workers and get back round the table with us to work out a fair deal."

GMB union members striking at the brewery in August 2022 Credit: GMB union

A spokesperson from Budweiser Brewing Group said it is disappointed at the GMB union confirming continued action at the brewery near Preston, but does not anticipate any beer shortages.

A spokesperson said: "Wages in the Brewery are in the top 10% for the region and a range of benefits are provided including private medical cover, wellbeing allowance, product vouchers, opportunities for scholarship funds and bonuses. "We’ve made significant investments in Samlesbury which have resulted in further innovation and automation, additional skills development, promotions and many new job opportunities.

"We do not expect any beer shortages. We have implemented plans to ensure that supply has not been interrupted, including enhanced logistics measures and cooperation with transport partners to minimise the impact to customers and consumers.

The company also says it will "continue to work towards a solution".