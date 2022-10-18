Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper behaviour by the Football Association after he was sent off following his outburst after the Manchester City game.

The manager was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor in the closing stages of the match at Anfield on Sunday after shouting angrily at an assistant referee.

Klopp had felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick after a challenge on forward Mohamed Salah by City’s Bernardo Silva.

The Reds boss could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for their game against West Ham.

Klopp said he wasn't happy with his own behaviour during the game. Credit: PA images

A statement from the FA read: “Jurgen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper, and he has until Friday (October 21) to provide a response.”

Klopp did apologise for allowing emotions to get the better of him but denied claims that he stirred up tensions between the opposing teams with his pre-match interview.

Manchester City were unhappy with comments he made about not being able to compete with them because of their wealthy Abu Dhabi owner.