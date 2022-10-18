A man who murdered his elderly mother in Burnley has been sentenced to life in prison.

44 year old Mumtaz Ahmed, of Prairie Crescent in Burnley, was jailed at Preston Crown Court following the death of 85 year old Inayat Begum.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service around 3.30am on April 24 this year to a report a woman had been found with head injuries at an address on Prairie Crescent.

The woman, later identified as Mrs Begum, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmed, who was at the address when officers arrived, was arrested by officers in connection with her death following inconsistencies between the account provided and the circumstances presented.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place for Mrs Begum, with a cause of death given as head, chest and abdominal injuries. It is believed she was attacked with a weapon.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ahmed was charged with her murder.

He pleaded not guilty but following a trial at court, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 22 years.

Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Mumtaz Ahmed is a violent, aggressive man who preyed on his elderly mother.

“His cruel and wicked actions robbed relatives of a much-loved family member. Mrs Begum was described as a thoughtful, caring member of the community who had nothing but kindness for others.

“Ahmed has attempted to conceal his despicable actions through a web of lies, showing no remorse for his brutal actions resulting in the murder of his mother.