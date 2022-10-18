A man has been arrested after a firework was thrown onto the pitch during the Barrow V Carlisle United match on Tuesday 18 October.

The EFL Trophy game was delayed for around 17 minutes after a firework thrown from behind the goal landed in the penalty area and exploded near Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly.

The referee halted the game in the third minute after the incident and took the players off the pitch.

The club tweeted an update saying: "We have a zero tolerance approach for the use of pyrotechnics. Anybody found to be using such devices will be dealt with accordingly.

Barrow AFC's police account confirmed on Twitter that an arrest had been made.

The statement said: "Working alongside the club, Cumbria Police have now arrested one male in relation to the firework thrown on the pitch in the early stages of the match."