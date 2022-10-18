Premier League champions Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw the club finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.

In addition to the Club of the Year award, Kevin De Bruyne finished third in the race for the Ballon d'Or and Ederson was third in the Yashin Trophy.

Kevin De Bruyne has become the first player in the history of Manchester City to be named one of the top three players in the world.

Ederson was in the category for the best goalkeeper and came third.

Seven players were nominated across three categories for City, with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Lucy Bronze, and Ederson all recognised.

Ederson finished third in the 2022 Yashin Trophy.

In a group effort, Pep Guardiola's first team secured the 2021/22 Premier League title, amassing a tally of 93 points.

Along the way, City clocked up a tally of 150 goals across all competitions – more than any other side in Europe.

Commenting on the award, City CEO Ferran Soriano said: “This is a proud day for Manchester City.

"To be named Club of the Year is an honour and further underlines the strength of this club across both men’s and women’s football.

“We pride ourselves on playing beautiful football and winning matches.

"We are proud of the quality of the players and all the staff behind the scenes who help make us successful.

"This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication found in every department of our organisation.

“We will continue to strive for success but today I want everyone connected to Manchester City Football Club to take a step back and feel proud of all we achieved last season.”