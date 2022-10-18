A man who threw drugs and mobile phones over a wall into a prison in Salford has been jailed.

In 2021 a large number of parcels were found being thrown over the perimeter walls at HMP Forest Bank, which contained a number of illegal items.

On 3 April 2021 a team of plain clothes police officers went to the wooded area around the prison to investigate.

They spotted a motorbike approach with rider and pillion passenger.

The passenger got off the bike and picked a parcel up, walked through the wooded area and ran towards the perimeter wall where he was caught on CCTV throwing two parcels over to the yards where prisoners were exercising.

Prison officers intercepted the parcels, which contained drugs, three mobile phones with charging cables, tobacco and two screwdrivers.

Some of the items thrown into prison by Demaine York Credit: GMP

The man, identified as 25-year-old Demaine York, then ran back into the woods.

When police responded the man on the bike panicked and rode off leaving York behind.

York tried to escape but was detained and arrested.

When police searched him they found a piece of tin foil in his pocket containing a small amount of cannabis and officers also seized a mobile phone and £146 cash were also seized.

A specialist police drugs valuator valued the items as being worth around £7,000 inside prison.

As York refused to provide comment or the passcode of his mobile phone it took the police several months to gain access to it.

A download report revealed that he was heavily involved in several further throw overs.

Police intelligence suggests throwers receive an average of £150 per visit.

York pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to convey List A and B articles into prison and was given a 28 month sentence at Manchester Crown Court.

The investigation is part of "Operation Dragonfire" involving Greater Manchester Police, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and prison service to fight the practice of 'throwovers' into prisons.

The investigating detective said "These items put prison officers’ safety at risk, fuel violence and reduce chances of prisoner rehabilitation.

"Offenders involved in throwing parcels over are warned that you will be caught, and you will go to prison yourself."