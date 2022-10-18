Play Brightcove video

Videos posted on social media show the huge plume of smoke (Twitter: MattJPalmer2)

People living in the Altrincham area of Trafford are being told to keep their windows closed due to a huge fire at a business park.

Six fire engines were called to a commercial premises on Craven Road in the early hours of Tuesday 18 October.

Greater Manchester Fire Service issued a statement asking motorists to avoid the area while they deal with the fire.

A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles around.

It is thought to be from J Davidson's metal scrapyard in Broadheath.

The smoke can be seen from behind Altrincham Retail Park.

Rob Anderson, who lives close by also posted a series of photos on Twitter, saying three hours on, the smoke was showing no signs of dying down.

ITV news has been in touch with Greater Manchester Fire Service for more information.

At the moment it is now known how long fire crews will be at the scene.