Footage posted on social media apparently shows one protester being beaten inside the consulate grounds in Manchester.

The Chinese government has defended the attack of a Hong Kong Pro-democracy protester, who police say was dragged into China's consulate in Manchester and beaten.

A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry said "harassers" had "illegally entered" the grounds and "endangered the security of the Chinese diplomatic missions and consulates".

They continued to say that they took "necessary measures to maintain the peace and dignity of the premises".

The statement said: "What I want to stress is that the tranquility and dignity of Chinese embassies abroad cannot be violated.

"I hope the British side will earnestly fulfil its responsibilities and take effective measures to strengthen the protection of the premises and personnel of Chinese embassies and consulates in the UK."

The pro-democracy protester spent the night in hospital after suffering several injuries.

Police say they are investigating the incident, which saw officers intervene amid fears for the man's safety.

Scuffles broke out outside the building on Sunday afternoon after 30 to 40 pro-democracy protesters gathered and put up posters.

Credit: Matthew Leung / The Chaser News

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: "We understand the shock and concern that this incident will have caused not just locally, but for those much further afield who may have connections with our communities here in Greater Manchester.

"It is clear what began as a peaceful protest unexpectedly escalated and our officers acted professionally in response to a hostile and dynamic situation to help the victim and ensure he didn't come to any further harm."

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said “What took place yesterday outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester was deeply worrying and has no place in a city region like ours that prides itself on peoples’ right to protest peacefully."