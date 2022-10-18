Four 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a huge fire at a school in Preston.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Highfield Priory School in Fulwood at around 7.25pm on Saturday 15 October.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Longridge and Bamber Bridge were initially sent to the scene on Fulwood Row.

Firefighters used four jets, two hose reels, the aerial ladder platform, two breathing apparatus and bolt croppers to extinguish the fire

Crews remained on the scene overnight, with the last fire engine leaving on the Sunday afternoon after making sure all hotspots and remaining embers had been extinguished.

The separate nursery building on site was destroyed.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Lancashire Police say four 14-year-old boys have been questioned on suspicion of criminal damage - arson not endangering life - and have now been released on bail.

Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: "While we have made a number of arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch."

The nursery at Highfield Priory School was destroyed by the fire Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police by calling 101, and quoting the log number 1139 of October 15th.