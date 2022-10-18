Play Brightcove video

Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore speaks to Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie about his new album, going on tour and the World Cup in Qatar.

Singer Ian Broudie says he is still proud of the hit football anthem Three Lions - and says the Lionesses "showed the blokes what they should be doing" when they won the Euros.

The Lightning Seeds frontman, who recorded the hit in 1996 with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, says he has a "mixed relationship" with the song, but loved when the women's team sung it after their victory against Germany.

Ian said: "It was so lovely and I was so proud when they did their press conference and they all ran in and danced on the tables, singing Three Lions. That was a great thing for me."

The 64-year-old singer-songwriter, who is from Liverpool, is looking forward to the men's World Cup in Qatar, when the anthem will no doubt be on repeat in every pub in England.

Ian Broudie (centre) of the Lightning Seeds performs Three Lions with David Baddiel (left) and Frank Skinner. Credit: PA images

The Lightning Seeds have released a brand new album. See You In The Stars is the Liverpool seventh album, which coincides with a new 14-date tour for the autumn.

Broudie, who hasn't released a new album in more than a decade, explains how he suffered a lack of confidence in his music.

He said: "One of the reasons I haven't made an album for so long is because I think it's hard to write a positive song without being a bit rubbish.

"I think that blend had alluded me for quite a few years.

"I don't think I'm a very good singer so I always feel like I need to have a good tune to sing to. If you've got a good tune, you can't go too far wrong."

Ian, who has had several number one hits since the 1980s, continued to say that he is "very proud" of the new album.

He explained: "I think it's very Lightning Seeds, you'd know it was the Lightning Seeds but I also think it's a little bit more personal and direct. There's a lot more of me poking through."

The tour begins at the end of October, with the band performing at Liverpool's Olympia and Manchester's Albert Hall.

Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds performs live. Credit: PA images

Ian says the Seeds will be treating their long-time fans to some new music as well as playing their golden oldies.

He said: "We always love playing the North West - Liverpool and Manchester are the two of my favourite places to play.

"I'm really looking forward to this tour because we're going to playing all the hits and a lot of songs from the previous albums and two or three news songs popping in there as well.

"Hopefully, it'll be a bit of a party. People want to come and see the songs that they love."

