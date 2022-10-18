Play Brightcove video

Video report by Lucille Brobbey

The Turner Prize has returned to Tate Liverpool with an exhibition of work by the four artists nominated this year.

The prize was established in 1984 and is awarded each year to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

It is one of the world's best known awards for visual arts, and aims at promoting public debate around contemporary British art.

The winner gets £25,000 and each of the other shortlisted artists gets £10,000.

Work by this year's four nominees was unveiled in Liverpool on Tuesday 18 October, in what is described as a "visually exciting, thought-provoking, and wide ranging exhibition".

Heather Phillipson's 'Biting the blow-torched Peach' Credit: Matt Greenwood

Heather Phillipson is showing her piece "RUPTURE NO 6: biting the blowtorched peach, 2022."

This piece was originally commissioned in 2020, but Heather said she has "reimagined" it with a brand new audio composition, and she describes it as a "maladapted ecosystem, an insistent atmosphere."

Ingrid Pollard's installation at Tate Liverpool Credit: Matt Greenwood

Ingrid Pollard works primarily in photography, but also sculpture, film and sound to "question people's relationship with the natural world and interrogate ideas such as Britishness, race and sexuality."

For the Turner Prize, Pollard presents Seventeen of Sixty Eight 2018, developed from decades of research into racist depictions of ‘the African’ on pub signs, ephemeral objects, within literature and in surrounding landscapes.

Veronica Ryan's installation Credit: Matt Greenwood

Veronica Ryan presents cast forms in clay and bronze, and has filled bright neon crocheted fishing line pouches with a variety of seeds, fruit stones and skins to reference what she says is "displacement, fragmentation and alienation".

Veronica says her work "explores ecology, history and dislocation, as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic."

Sin Wai Kin's work Credit: Matt Greenwood

Sin Wai Kin says they "bring fantasy to life through storytelling in performance, moving image, and ephemera."

For the Turner Prize, Sin presents three films, including A Dream of Wholeness in Parts 2021 in which traditional Chinese philosophy and dramaturgy intersects with contemporary drag, music and poetry.

This is the first time the Turner Prize has been at Tate Liverpool for 15 years Credit: Tate Liverpool

Helen Legg, Director of Tate Liverpool and Co-chair of the Turner Prize 2022 jury, said:

"I’m excited to be unveiling work by these four outstanding artists for this year’s Turner Prize.

"This is a diverse group of artists, each with a singular vision, who are all dealing with important issues facing our society today and together their work combines to create a fascinating and vibrant exhibition."

The winner will be announced on 7 December at an award ceremony at St George’s Hall, Liverpool.