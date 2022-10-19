A semi-automatic handgun has been found stashed in a Nike bag among gravestones at a cemetery in Liverpool.

Merseyside were called to West Derby Cemetery on Lower House Lane, around 1:15pm on Tuesday, 18 October, following reports of a gun and ammunition being found in a black bag.

The force said the items would be "forensically recovered" and inquiries were ongoing and the area has been cordoned off.

Merseyside Police have released pictures of the weapon, as well as of a number of bullets and a clip also found in the bag.

Credit: MEN Media

The force says it is in the process of forensically examining the weapon and work will be ongoing to check if it linked to the murder of Sam Rimmer, Ashley Dale or Olivia-Pratt-Korbel.Detectives have said the weapon does not appear to match the .38 revolver which fired the fatal shot at nine-year-old Olivia on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on 22 August.

However, the killer in that case was also carrying a second handgun, used to shoot at his intended target Joseph Nee, which was described by police as a self-loading 9mm Glock handgun.Police have not publicly revealed the type of firearms used to shoot 28-year-old Ashley Dale on Leinster Road in Old Swan, or 22-year-old Sam Rimmer on Lavrock Bank in Dingle.

Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector John Mullen from our Firearms Investigations Team said: “Every weapon we seize makes our communities safer, and this gun was stored with ammunition, which could have been used to cause serious harm.

"We will now conduct forensic work to establish if this is a weapon which has been used before and who has had it in their possession. “If you have any information on this or other weapons, do the right thing and come forward immediately, as what you know could remove dangerous people and their weapons from the streets of Merseyside.”

Anyone with information on the storage or use of firearms is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.