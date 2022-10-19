A shopping centre in Lancashire has turned pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The light display at the Boundary Outlet in Colne can be seen for miles and will be shining pink until the end of October.

The store is also raising money for Breast Cancer Now and Against Breast Cancer.

They will have a bra bank where people can bring old and unwanted bras in to raise money for vital research and pink-themed merchandise with all proceeds going to the two charities.

Credit: Boundary Outlet

Jane Daunt, Store Director at Boundary Outlet said: “We’re delighted to be supporting two leading breast cancer charities.

"It’s something that resonates with lots of our customers and many of our staff and colleagues as well.

“We’ve had great reaction to the building. We’ve had people coming at night time just to see it lit up.”

According to Breast Cancer Now, two in four women do not check their breasts regularly due to forgetting or not feeling confident in doing so.

While two-thirds of breast cancers are found by people noticing differences in their breasts.

Credit: ITV News

Head of Public Health and Wellbeing at Breast Cancer Now, Manveet Basra, said it’s very important that ''all women feel encouraged and empowered to attend breast screening appointments when invited''.

She has also urged people to regularly check their breasts in between mammograms as ''while most breast changes won’t be cancer, when they are, the sooner it is diagnosed, the better the chances of successful treatment''.

“There’s no right way to check, as long as you’re doing it regularly. It’s as simple as TLC: Touch, Look, Check.”