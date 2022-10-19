Liam Gallagher has claimed that his brother Noel Gallagher has "blocked" the use of Oasis songs in a new documentary - and branded him an "angry squirt".

Knebworth 22 tells the story of the Oasis singer’s return to Knebworth Park, 26 years after their iconic gig at the Hertfordshire venue.

But Liam, 50, says his brother is preventing the band's songs from featuring in the feature-length film which is due to be released in cinemas in November.

The singer-songwriter, from Manchester, hit out at Noel, 55, online when asked by a fan: "Rasta, will Oasis songs appear in your Knebworth documentary?"

To which Liam replied: "No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them. He also blocked the Oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute. He’s a horrible little man."

Noel Gallagher, who is the lead singer of his band High Flying Birds, has not publicly spoken of the issue surrounding the documentary.

Oasis split in 2009, and despite countless rumours of the band’s reunion, the Gallagher brothers are still not on speaking terms.

