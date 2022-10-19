Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows Artur Zakowicz attacking his own cat in Chester

A man who attacked a cat in Chester has received a five-year ban on keeping animals.

Artur Zakowicz was captured on CCTV taken on 24 March beating the cat on Charles Street not far from his home.

The footage showed him grabbing the black and white cat, which belonged to him, by his skin and slapping him violently six times while pushing the feline to the ground.

He then picked up the Bashik the cat roughly on his back before the cat managed to escape.

Artur Zakowicz was captured on CCTV beating his on Charles Street, Chester Credit: RSPCA

Following the incident, Zakowicz was tracked down and the RSPCA inspector Naomi Morris and Cheshire Police attended his home on 16 April.

In a written statement presented to the court, RSPCA inspector Naomi Morris said Zakowicz admitted the attack and then gave permission to take the animal for a vet check.

RSPCA Greater Manchester examined Bashik later that day and found no apparent injuries from the attack.

Bashik has been taken into the care of the RSPCA and the animal charity will rehome him. Credit: RSCPA

However, a vet said any soft tissue damage may have healed in the time that had elapsed between the incident and the medical examination.

The vet's expert report said: "“Persisting signs of bruising and soft tissue swelling would not be expected when considering the examination was carried out 23 days after the CCTV incident. No skeletal injuries were detectable radiographically."

But after viewing the attack, the vet concluded that Bashik would have been “in pain for a period of several hours, possibly longer”.

Zackowicz, 46, of Brook Street, Chester, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a cat under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He appeared for sentencing at Chester Magistrates Court on 14 October.

As well as the ban, Zakowicz was also handed a 12-month community sentence under which he must complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He also has to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £500.