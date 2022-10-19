Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been granted bail after a private hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

The footballer is charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The charges all relate to the same complainant.

The 21-year-old was initially kept in custody after a hearing before Manchester Magistrates on Monday 17 October, but following a hearing on Wednesday 19 October, a spokesman for the court said conditional bail had been granted.

Court sketch of Mason Greenwood in the dock Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Images

Greenwood was not in court for the short hearing.

His case has now been adjourned to November 21 when a pre-trial preparation hearing will take place at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Greenwood was arrested on Saturday 15 October, over allegations he breached his bail conditions by contacting the alleged victim. He was rejected bail.

The 21-year-old has not played professional football since he was initially arrested in January on suspicion of rape, assault and questioned about claims of making threats to kill.

Greenwood remains suspended by Manchester United “pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

