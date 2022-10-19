Play Brightcove video

The new Bishop of Liverpool has urged the Government to show more humanity to people who are struggling because of the cost-of-living crisis.

The Right Reverend Doctor John Perumbalath said he was ''very worried'' about people who are struggling to eat and heat their homes and added: ''I think many of our politicians don't probably understand how ordinary people live''.

Bishop John made the comments on a visit to The Beacon CE primary school in Everton after being announced as the city's ninth Bishop.

He is due to take up his new post in January 2023 after Bishop Paul Bayes resignation earlier this year.

The Bishop - who is married with one adult daughter - comes from the ancient Christian community in Kerala, South India and was ordained into the Church of North India in 1994.

He moved to the UK in 2001 taking up positions in the Diocese of Rochester.

Bishop John then served as Archdeacon of Barking before becoming the Bishop of Bradwell in 2018.

Credit: ITV Granada

He said he was ''delighted and humbled to have received this call to be the next Bishop of Liverpool''.

He added: ''I have come to love Liverpool through my numerous visits when my daughter was in university here for six years.

"I look forward to becoming part of the vibrant and diverse communities served by the diocese of Liverpool.

''We have many challenges ahead of us both in the church and society.

"A pandemic has shattered human confidence and a cost-of-living crisis is staring at our face. Anxiety, fear, and anger take many forms in such a context."

Bishop John is expected to be installed in Liverpool Cathedral in a special service early next year.

Until then Bishop Bev, the Bishop of Warrington, will remain as Acting Bishop of Liverpool.