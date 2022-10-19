Plastic carrier bags and straws will be banned in the Isle of Man from next year, after politicians on the island back a new climate plan.

A total of ten commonly used single-use plastic items will be banned in 2023 including plastic cutlery, chopsticks, plates, stirrers, sticks for balloons and food and drink containers made from expanded polystyrene.

The updated regulations mean it will be illegal for businesses on the Island to sell or supply certain items, which have a sustainable alternative.

Business owners will be given 12 months to make the change.

The ban also extends to cover rinse off personal care products that contain micro-plastics and all products made from oxo-degradable plastic.

Most of the items are listed under the European Plastic Directive, which aims to ban the 10 most commonly found SUP items on EU beaches.

The items on the list represent 70% of all European marine litter found.

The power to make the change comes under the Climate Change Act, which gained Royal Assent in December 2021, as part of Government’s commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050.

Plastic straws will be banned in the Isle of Man in 12 months time. Credit: PA Images

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Political member for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: "Plastic pollution is a critical global issue that threatens the environment, wildlife and people’s health.

"These products are used for seconds but the unnecessary waste contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. As a proud Biosphere nation that is committed to tackling the climate change emergency this is a great move for the Island."

Around 700 people shared their views on the plan in a survey last year, with 90% agreeing all items should be axed.

Straws and stemmed swabs used in medical settings will be exempt following concerns by those in the profession.

More on the government's plans around climate change can be found here.

