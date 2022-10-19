Play Brightcove video

"This is our fundamental rights": Pro-democracy protester Bob Chan speaks at a press conference in London following the incident at the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was allegedly dragged into the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten says he fears for his family's safety.

Greater Manchester Police say Bob Chan was standing outside of the consulate when he was grabbed by a group of unidentified men and pulled into the compound.

Mr Chan, who was rescued by other demonstrators and several police officers, spent the evening in hospital.

Police in the UK are not normally allowed to enter consulate grounds without permission.

Mr Chan was allegedly dragged into the grounds of the Chinese consulate and attacked by several men. Credit: Matthew Leung / The Chaser News

Speaking at a press conference in Westminster, Bob Chan said he was “shocked” that the incident took place on British soil.

Through an interpreter, he said: “I am shocked and hurt by this unprovoked attack. I am shocked because I never thought something like this could have happened in the UK.”

Mr Chan continued to say that he is "very concerned" about his safety and he has nightmares about his family being hurt.

Despite this he says he will continue to protest in the future because it is "his freedom" and says the "more they [Chinese authorities] try to crack down on us, the more we should do."

"This is our fundamental rights", he said.

Bob Chan was taken to hospital for his injuries after the alleged attack in Manchester. Credit: Matthew Leung/ The Chaser News

Describing the aftermath of the attack, Mr Chan said: “It hurts the most on my back. It hurts the most when I am sitting.”

China’s foreign ministry has rejected Mr Chan's account, claiming he entered the consulate grounds "illegally" and they took "necessary measures" to protect their premises.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who attended the press conference, hit out at the Treasury for encouraging successive Governments to take a soft stance on China.

The former Tory leader claimed the Treasury was “very resistant to any kind of change”, but said the “message is getting home to the Government”.

“We have to push them harder,” he added. “This is a wake-up call for them that we have got to go further and harder.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know