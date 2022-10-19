Two sentenced over million pound drugs operation in Salford

Two men from Salford have been jailed for their part in running a drugs 'factory' from a house in the city.

Connor Cooper, 26 from Southampton Close was given six years and nine months after he admitted using a property on Broughton Lane in Salford for storing ammunition, illegal cash, drugs and for preparing drugs for onward sale.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply £1.6 million worth of Class A and Class B drugs, possessing a substantial quantity of illegal cash and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

Dwaine Akanbi, 27, of Chapel Street, Salford pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting a criminal offence. He was sentenced to 10 months suspended sentence, 180 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

The Lettings Manager for the property first raised the alarm with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) after an inspection of the flat uncovered large quantities of drugs and cash in various rooms. According to the manager, Akanbi had long been a difficult tenant who would regularly make late payments and insist on paying in cash.

GMP attended the property and gathered extensive forensic evidence that linked Cooper and Akanbi to the scene.

Cooper was traced to his place of work while Akanbi was traced to his new address on Chapel Street. Both were arrested and taken into police custody for questioning. While under arrest, Cooper’s phone was confiscated and was found to contain images of the drugs, ammunition and firearms.

Detective Inspector Rebecca McGuigan of Greater Manchester Police Salford Division said: “Greater Manchester Police Salford division have worked extensively on this case to ensure that the offenders are brought to justice.

“Connor Cooper and Dwaine Akanbi were involved in dangerous criminal behaviour that cannot and will not be tolerated on our streets.

“As a force, we are committed to tackling organised crime and the misery it brings but we perform at our best when we have the public’s help and support. If you have any intelligence about crimes being committed, we urge you to come forward and share it with us.

Anyone with information can report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.