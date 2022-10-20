Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage captured the moment a police car smashed into a barrier in Oldham

A police car has ploughed into a metal barrier on a busy main road in Oldham.

Numerous cordons were in place on Ashton Road around 4.30pm on Wednesday 19 October while enquiries were made.

Onlookers reported how they heard a 'massive bang' on Wednesday afternoon, with swarms of police, fire crews and paramedics racing to the scene.

The police car crash happened on Ashton Road, Oldham Credit: MEN Media

Among crowds of bystanders, there were reports that helicopters had been flying overhead in the moments leading up to a crash.

It has yet to be confirmed if this was related to the police car involved.

The crash sparked a huge emergency response with road closures in place for around three hours, reopening shortly after 7.15pm.The driver of the police car suffered minor injuries to his face.In the CCTV clip, the crash appears to show the police car driving on the right-hand side of the road, with blue lights flashing.As a white car turns right into the Tesco Express car park on Ashton Road, the police car clips the vehicle before crashing into the barrier, crushing the bonnet instantly.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 19, we received a report of a police vehicle accident on Ashton Road, Oldham after officers were on their way responding to a separate incident.

"NWAS and GMFRS attended, and the driver of the police vehicle was taken to hospital and suffered minor injuries to his face. No one else was injured."A GMFRS Spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.40pm on Wednesday, October 19, firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Ashton Road, in Oldham.“Two fire engines from Oldham and Hollins stations, alongside the Technical Response Unit from Ashton-under-Lyne, quickly attended the scene.

"The collision involved two vehicles. Fire crews worked to make the scene safe and were in attendance for approximately one hour.”