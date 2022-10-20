Britain has warned of "diplomatic consequences" if China does not waive immunity for any officials charged with assaulting a protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan had to be rescued by police after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate and beaten.

Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman told MPs: "We have made it absolutely clear to the Chinese embassy that the apparent behaviour of consulate general officials during the incident, as it appears from footage, which even now more is coming out, is completely unacceptable.

Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman Credit: PA

"The independent police investigation is now under way. Greater Manchester Police have been clear there are many strands to what is a complex and sensitive inquiry and it may take some time.

"As the Foreign Secretary has said, we will await the details of the investigation, but in the meantime I've instructed our ambassador to deliver a clear message directly to the ministry of foreign affairs in Beijing about the depth of concern at the apparent actions of consulate general staff.

"Let me be clear: if the police determine there are grounds to charge any officials, we would expect the Chinese consulate to waive immunity for those officials. If they do not, then diplomatic consequences will follow."