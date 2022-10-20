Play Brightcove video

Jack P. Shepherd told our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore "it's a massive honour" to appear alongside the Street's most iconic characters

Coronation Street’s David Platt says he is 'honoured' be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds.

Jack P. Shepherd, the actor who has played the wayward character for more than 20 years, personally unveiled the figure in Blackpool.

He came face-to-face with the wax version of himself for the first time as final touches were added, saying the experience was "surreal".

Jack says the waxwork has 'captured the essence of David Platt' Credit: Tussauds

The actor also revealed that the hair used for his wax figure is the same used for Hollywood movie star Leonardo DiCaprio's sculpture in London.

Jack said: "Seeing the figure face-to-face was incredibly surreal, it looks so much like me and really captures the essence of David Platt’s character!

"I went to Madame Tussauds in 1997 and loved it, and remember thinking 'imagine if I'm ever in it.'

"It's a real honour. It really is. I'm blown away. There's big characters, legends in here, Ken, Deirdre, Jack and Vera- Gail's not even in there."

Jack says he was told he's got "Justin Bieber's eyes and Leonardo DiCaprio's hair" Credit: ITV news/Caroline Whitmore

"When I went down to London so that they could do the skin match they said 'Oh, okay, so your hair matches Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I've got DiCaprio's hair and apparently Justin Bieber's eyes. Bet Leonardo and Justin will be over the moon if they knew!"

In taking residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade, the new "David Platt" joins some of the most iconic characters from Coronation Street, including Jack and Vera, Bet Lynch, Deirdre and Ken, and Michelle Connor.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager said: "It was an honour to have Jack at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

"Seeing him side-by-side the wax version of himself really was uncanny. I am sure his loyal Corrie fanbase – and lots of other people too - will jump at the chance to come and see it.”

Madame Tussauds in Blackpool features more than 80 famous faces, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing stars and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure Credit: Tussauds

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively.

This includes:

350 hours to sculpt the figure

187 hours to insert a head of hair

30 hours to make a set of teeth.

In July 2022 Madame Tussauds planted its waxwork of Boris Johnson outside a job centre in Blackpool after he resigned as Prime Minister.