Bolton MP Chris Green reacts to Liz Truss's resignation as Prime Minister.

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister has come at "no surprise", the MP for Bolton West and Atherton has said.

In a statement at Number 10, Ms Truss announced she was stepping down as Tory leader after a tumultuous premiership of just 44 days - the shortest in British history.

Reacting to the news, Bolton MP Chris Green said: "There has been issues and turmoil in Government for a while now.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer having to stand down so recently, followed by the Home Secretary it really destabilises the Government so seeing what's happened now has come as no surprise to anyone."

He continued to say that the party need to "get a new Government formed as soon as possible" to can deal with the questions "people across the North West are facing."

The winning candidate will face an great challenge in terms of bringing people back together.

When asked about the first thing the winning candidate should deal, the Conservative MP said: "The first thing they need to do is speak to the country and tell the country that the new team is on the side of the country.

"Reassure people that when we're facing a cost-of-living crisis, that this is the one issue that they are going to face.

"We have a war in Europe so they have to face that threat as well.

"We have to reassure the markets that we do have stability and that we are going to make sure that we are not in a state of turmoil."

He continued: "I think there is a duty to gain the stability that we need and I know people at home will be looking aghast at what we have done at what we as politicians are responsible for.

"But the idea that a six-week general election campaign is the solution to our problems I don't think people at home are thinking that."

Just a little over 24 hours earlier, Ms Truss had told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

The next prime minister due to be elected within the next week.

