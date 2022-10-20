A comic strip starring Sir Paul McCartney has gone on display at the Beatles Museum in Liverpool.

The unpublished strip was created by cartoonist Nigel Parkinson for The Dandy, one of Britain's longest-running children's comics.

In 1963, the Beatles star told NME magazine it was his "dream" to appear in comic.

Even though the Little Sir Paul McCartney concept was never completed, he did feature in the comic in 2012.

The little Sir Paul McCartney cartoon strip was never published Credit: PA Images

The final issue saw Sir Paul make an appearance, drawn by Parkinson, alongside characters including Desperate Dan.

Mr Parkinson, who draws Dennis the Menace for The Beano, said he sent the star two copies of the comic after it sold out in his local shop.

He said: "He emailed me to say: 'Thanks so much, it was brilliant.'

"He told me some members of his family said it was the greatest thing he'd ever been associated with."

The Little Sir Paul McCartney strip shows the musician waking up in bed with the Liver Building visible through his window and catching a bus before being chased by fans.

The comic references some of Sir Paul's famous lyrics from songs including, A Hard Day's Night, Ticket to Ride and I Want To Hold Your Hand Credit: PA Images

Parkinson previously created similar comic strips for X Factor judge Simon Cowell and presenters Ant and Dec.

He said: "It was nerve-wracking drawing Sir Paul.

"I've drawn lots of celebrities before and normally I capture them quite quickly but I have been looking at him on TV since 1962, have seen him in magazines and I've seen him in concert a couple of times, so I thought it would be quite hard to capture all the different factors of his personality."

Storyboards for the uncompleted cartoon strip and the version which was published have gone on display together in the Mathew Street museum.

