Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in United’s league win over Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, 19 October.

The 37-year-old walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute.

Manager Erik Ten Hag vowed to “deal with” the issue on Thursday, but it is now understood that he has decided to stand down the Portugal star with full club backing.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,” read a United statement.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo has cut a divisive figure at Old Trafford this term, struggling for game time and appearing annoyed at having to prove his worth.

The striker had been linked with a summer move away from United but no deal has yet been made.