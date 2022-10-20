Tyson Fury will defend his world heavyweight title against his old rival Derek Chisora in December.

It comes after the negotiations of talks for a fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua failed last month.

Fury set Joshua a deadline of Monday 26 September to sign a contract for their fight - or forget about facing him for the world heavyweight title.

Fury has beaten his British rival twice before - via a unanimous decision at the Wembley Stadium, London in July 2011 and a retirement win three years later at the ExCel in London.

It's Fury's first fight since a a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte back in April.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren said: "I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London.

"Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

"Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April.

"This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

"Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time."

Warren reiterated 34-year-old Fury's plan to face Joshua's conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in a unification fight in the first part of next year.

The Ukrainian previously indicated he had no desire to fight before 2023.

Warren added: "Tyson can't afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we're really looking forward to."

Fury will fight Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 3 December.