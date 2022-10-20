The world's largest touring collection of authenticated and unique Banksy artworks has arrived in Salford.

The Art of Banksy exhibition features 145 pieces by the elusive artist, which have been loaned by private collectors.

It opens at Media City on 21 October 2022 in a specially built 1,200 square metre temporary structure and is an overview of Banksy's work from 2002 to 2017.

The purpose built structure for the Art of Banksy in Salford Credit: ITV news/Claire Hannah

Who is Banksy?

Banksy is a street artist whose works often make strong political statements and have appeared all over the world.

His work is usually shrouded in mystery, and his identity has never been confirmed by the artist.

Once artworks appear, Banksy usually lays claim to them via his official Instagram page.

We know Banksy was born in Bristol, but beyond that, little else is known about him.

If you are a fan, this exhibition is one you won't want to miss. Here are some of Banksy's works you can expect to see.

Flower Thrower

Flower Thrower Credit: Banksy

Brace Yourself

Brace Yourself Credit: Banksy

Soup Can

Soup can Credit: Banksy

Other works from the gallery

Other works Credit: The Art of Banksy

More Banksy artwork Credit: The Art of Banksy

More work from the Banksy gallery Credit: The Art of Banksy

A recent poll ranked Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' as the United Kingdom's favourite piece of artwork.

Time Magazine has previously included Banksy in its list of the world’s 100 most influential people alongside Barack Obama, Stella McCartney and Steve Jobs.

Banksy's history of pranks has also added to his reputation.

His most high profile was the secret installation of a shredder into 'Girl With Balloon' to make the work self-destruct just moments after it was sold at auction.

Secret shredder turned 'Girl with Balloon' into 'Love in the Bin' Credit: PA images

The work is now known as 'Love in the Bin'.

One of Banksy's biggest ever murals was the 'White House Rat' which was on the wall of a pub in Liverpool for over a decade.

It went up for auction in 2021 after being lifted off the building by a crane and transferred to the Netherlands.

The White House Rat first appeared in Liverpool in 2004 Credit: PA images

The Art of Banksy Exhibition has already travelled to Melbourne, Melbourne, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Washington DC, Boston, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and London.

The exhibition will be at Media City in Salford until January 2023.

