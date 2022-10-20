Play Brightcove video

Leigh Centurions have officially changed their name to Leigh Leopards.

Owner Derek Beaumont revealed their rebrand on Thursday after they were promoted back to the Super League following the Million Pound Game against Batley Bulldogs.

“We’ve got to change” Beaumont said during the press conference at the Leigh Sports Village.

“We’ve changed our ethos, recruitment and investment. There’ll be more about what that side will be next year."

Beaumont continued to say: "But you can clearly see, we’re not messing about. We’re not going in to make up the numbers.

“It creates a lot more opportunity. For commercial aspects, retail and branding.

“It’s not, that’s the end of Leigh Centurions and the start of Leigh Leopards. It’s just a rebranding of our club.”

The Leopards announced several high-profile signings, including Aaron Smith, Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele and Tom Briscoe, and a brand new strip.

For almost three decades, Centurion players have worn red, but from now on the newly-named team will sport a black and white strip with a leopard face on the chest.

But the club's rebrand has had somewhat of a mixed reaction online, with many fans unhappy with the name change.

The official Specsavers account even got involved in mocking the club’s new badge by saying: "How much was the MS Paint subscription?"

Some supporters have hit back at the Leopards and claim that they were not consulted before the owners decided on a rebrand.

One fan said: "How to alienate a fan base in one tweet! Thanks for discussing it with the fans.

"What happened to the 'I’m conscious I’m just a custodian of the club and it belongs to the people of Leigh'. Absolute joke."

“It’s not a whim,” Beaumont said. “It was the result of quite a lot of research over a period of time.

“It’s a re-branding of our club that creates a lot more opportunities from a commercial and retail aspect.”

