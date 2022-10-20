Play Brightcove video

Video report by Zoe Muldoon

A museum in Manchester has opened a world-first immersive exhibition exploring the science of music.

'Turn It Up: The power of music' at the Science and Industry Museum explores music's mysterious hold over us and how it drives us to create, perform, feel and share.

The exhibition explores why certain music can make us feel different emotions and how it might influence what we buy, as well as how it can be used to boost health and wellbeing and improve sleep.

The motion mirror can capture dance moves. Credit: ITV News

It opens on 21 October and is the Manchester Science Festival's headline exhibition.

Organisers have spent four years curating the exhibition, which includes interactive and immersive installations, personal stories, musical tracks, dance and music-making opportunities.

It's packed with weird and wonderful instruments, including a guitar made from a satellite dish.

One part of the exhibition focuses on personal stories from people in the north west and how music has affected them.

The exhibition runs from 21 October until May 2023, before it heads off on an international tour.