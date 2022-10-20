A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for parts of the North West.

The Met Office said the warning means there could be some isolated flooding and disruption on Thursday 10 October between 09.38am and 13.00pm.

Regions likely to be affected include Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cumbria, and Lancashire.

The following guidance has been issued on the Met Office website:

Met Office weather warning in place Credit: Met Office

Here's what to expect: