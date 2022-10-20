Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the North West
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for parts of the North West.
The Met Office said the warning means there could be some isolated flooding and disruption on Thursday 10 October between 09.38am and 13.00pm.
Regions likely to be affected include Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cumbria, and Lancashire.
The following guidance has been issued on the Met Office website:
Here's what to expect:
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost