World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he has been offered the chance to buy League One club Morecambe.

Fury, who is set for a trilogy fight with old rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, already has close ties with the Shrimps.

The Gypsy King sponsors the club’s home and away shorts, and he has also invested in training facilities through the Tyson Fury Foundation charity.

Now the 34-year-old fighter, who is from Morecambe, has revealed he has the opportunity to take things a step further.

“I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they’re in League One at the moment,” Fury said on talkSPORT.

“So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them. Basically throw it at them and keep them going up.

“I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club. I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym. So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner.”