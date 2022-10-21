Play Brightcove video

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised following chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during their game at Anfield.

Graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand after the Premier League clash on Sunday, 16 October.

With no official response from City in the days following the game, Guardiola became the first person from the club to speak publicly on the matter at a press conference on Friday.

He said: “I didn’t hear the chant. If it happened I’m so sorry. It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and a club – if this happened.

“But don’t worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem.”

Pep Guardiola says 'if it happened' then he is 'so sorry'. Credit: PA images

The chanting and vandalism was not the only issue surrounding the game.

Coins were thrown at Guardiola during the match and the Manchester City bus was struck by a missile as it left Anfield.

City were also understood to believe some comments by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game referencing the Manchester club’s wealth had needlessly inflamed tensions.

Asked if he felt the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. From our side, I’m pretty sure of that.”

