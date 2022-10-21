A father on a mission to get suicide prevention on school curriculum after losing his daughter has won the Pride of Britain Special Recognition award.

Mike Palmer's award comes after he embarked on a fundraising walk with two other dads that inspired the nation and raised more than £1m for charity.

Mike, who is from Manchester, is part of 3 Dads Walking - three fathers who set out to achieve something positive following the deaths of their daughters.

After experiencing the most heart-breaking loss imaginable Mike Palmer, Andy Airey, 61 and Tim Owen, 52, created a close bond when they met through the suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.

Andy’s 29-year-old daughter Sophie died just before Christmas 2018.

Mike's daughter Beth was just 17 when she took her own life in March 2020, a few days after Tim's 18-year-old daughter Emily, who like Beth, felt overwhelmed by pandemic restrictions, passed away.

The dads came up with the idea of a sponsored walk between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk to raise funds for Papyrus as well as awareness of young suicide.

Their initial target was £3,000, but as word of their challenge spread, donations have surpassed £1 million.

As well as raising money and awareness, the 3 Dads Walking want to see children and young people taught life-skills in the classroom.

Their online petition to have suicide prevention included on the school curriculum has now collected more than 127,000 signatures, which should prompt a debate in the House of Commons.

They walked 300-miles between their homes and in 2022 they walked twice that distance, around 600-miles between the parliaments of all four nations, from Northern Ireland through Scotland, England and Wales.

Their walk to all four UK parliaments for World Mental Health Day ended on 10th October 2022 and took their fundraising total to more than £1 million.

Andy said: “During our walk we met very many suicide-bereaved parents, all of them said the same thing; it was only after they lost their child that they discovered that suicide was the biggest killer of under 35’s in the UK; they all asked, ‘If suicide is the biggest threat to our children’s lives, why is no one talking about it?’”

Mike adds: “3 Dads Walking is not a club I want to belong to, but it gives us, as fathers, an opportunity to fight back and maybe make a difference.

"We are all too aware that there are more young people out there falling into despair and see no way out other than to end their own precious lives.

"There is help out there. There is hope and that's what 3 Dads Walking is about, it's about hope.”

