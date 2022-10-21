Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed he would not be "giving into the pressure" and will work hard to win back his place in the starting line-up.

It comes after Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag made the decision to stand down the forward with full club backing.

A United statement read: “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea.”

The Portugal star left Old Trafford before full-time in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on 19 October as he stormed down the tunnel after being an unused substitute.

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag. Credit: PA Images

Ronaldo later admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us” but vowed he would not be “giving in to the pressure” and would continue to work hard to win back his place in the starting line-up.

He also insisted he had always respected his team mates and coaches throughout his career.

The 37-year-old continued: “I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me.

“Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented.

"Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.

“Giving into the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”

Manchester United will take on Chelsea without Ronaldo on Saturday, 22 October, at 5:30pm.