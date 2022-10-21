The River of Light art installation has returned to Liverpool's iconic waterfront.

The illumination exhibit plays host to a series of artworks created by local, national and international artists.

This years theme is an 'Unexpected Twist', a nod to the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 which is taking place in the city at the same time.

More than 150,000 people flocked to the city to see the illuminations last year. Credit: PA Images

What is the River of Light?

The River of Light is a 2km walking trail that includes a variety of brand new, world premieres, as well as existing artworks, featuring light and sound, which have never been displayed in Liverpool before.

In 2021, over 150,000 came to Liverpool to attend the illuminations.

This year, it will deliver a creative education programme in partnership with social project Make Bank which aims to make art more accessible.

Where are the illuminations and who are the artists ?

Atelier Sisu is an Spanish artist who created the artwork titled 'Evanescent' located at Exchange Flags Square.

Artists The Kazimier, Michael Lill, Venya Krutikov created the work called the 'Light Looper' which can be found at the Pier Head. This piece has never been seen before.

Spanish artist Juan A. Fuentes Muñoz created the 'Kinetic Perspective' which is located on Water Street.

Kinetic Perspective at River of Light in Liverpool Credit: Juan A. Fuentes Muñoz

Abram Santa Cruz/Liquid created 'Electric Dandelions' which is located by Pier Head.

Artist Illumaphonium created the piece 'Continuum' which can be found at the Pier Head.

The Artwork titled 'Dancing Ribbons' by artist Yinka Ilori is an unseen commission and can be found at Mann Island.

'The BEAM' created by artist Lucid Creates has never before been seen and can be found at the Graving Dock.

River of Light Festival in Liverpool Credit: PA Images

Camille Walala created the never-before seen artwork called 'Turn The Light On. It's Dark In Here' which can be found at the Royal Albert Dock.

Amigo & Amigo created the artwork titled 'Rainbow Accordion' is a never-before seen commission located on Thomas Steers Way.

'Affinity' was also created by Amigo & Amigo and can be found in Chavasse Park.

Many of the artists will be delivering sessions, master classes and discussions as part of the trail.

When can you see the illuminations?

The outdoor attraction will be in Liverpool from Friday, 21 October, until Sunday, 6 November, and will be lit from 5pm until 9pm.

More information can be found here.