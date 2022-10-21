Police have issued an image of man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted and then her friend punched in a bar in Manchester.

Two men approached a group of women on a night out inside The Freemount Bar on Oldham Street in the Northern Quarter between 11pm and 11:30pm on 29 August 2022.

The men attempted to talk to the women, with one of the men then suspected to have sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman in the group while they continued talking to them.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in The Freemount Bar Credit: Google streetmap

One of the women told the men they weren't interested, and the men then started to walk away.

As they walked away one of the women pretended to pour a drink over one of their heads.

The male then turned around and punched a 22-year-old female causing serious injuries.

Police want to speak to this man in the picture Credit: GMP

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) would like to speak to the male pictures in connection with this incident and are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, who may have CCTV footage or mobile phone footage from that area on that evening is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 4275 quoting Log 1494 of 29/08/2022.