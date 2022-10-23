The grand opening of a new nightclub in Lancaster was postponed after a car was driven into its front gates.

Nobody was injured in the incident during the early hours of Saturday but Lancashire Police fear it could have been much worse.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, dashcam and mobile footage of the incident at the Vibe on Dalton Square.

Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “It goes without saying that this incident could have much worse.

"Dalton Square will have been busy in the very early hours of the morning and we are thankful nobody was injured."

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Saturday, October 22, when a dark-coloured Ford Focus reversed at speed into the front gate, causing significant damage.

It then made off up Thurnham Street.

The Focus is described as having significant damage to its rear, with a smashed rear window.

In a statement on Facebook the owners said: "We at Vibe are 100% committed to providing a fantastic, inclusive and safe club experience for you all, and this is only a small set back in that mission."

In June this year a man died outside a previous nightclub at the Dalton Square premises.

Friends paid tribute to "kind" and "funny" Morecambe dad-of-two Joshua Hughes who died following a so-called 'one punch' fight.

Joshua Hughes Credit: Lancashire Police

Saturday's incident follows an incident in the early hours of Friday morning when a number of windows were smashed at the rear of the same premises.

Police are investigating whether there is a link between the two incidents.

Det Ch Insp Edmonds added: “An investigation has now been launched and we would like to hear from any witnesses, or anybody who has dashcam or mobile phone footage showing what happened.

"Whatever you know, please get in touch.”