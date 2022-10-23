Armed police killed a dangerous dog after two women were attacked.Officers were scrambled to Shakespeare Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, to reports of a dog attack at around 10am on Saturday, 22 October.

The 'aggressive' dog had escaped from a property and attacked two women, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.Both victims were rushed to hospital from the scene. Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.A 29-year-old man was arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act. The dog was destroyed by specialist armed police at the scene.

A spokesperson for GMP said the dog had to be killed 'due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused'.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene and two women had been attacked by a dog which is believed to have escaped from a property and was acting in an aggressive manner."Both women have been taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. Specialist armed officers attended, and unfortunately due to the nature of the incident, the dog was destroyed as a safety precaution due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused."A 29-year-old man has been arrested at the scene for allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control injuring any person under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing."

