Play Brightcove video

* Video report by Granada Reports' journalist Anna Youssef

A nine-year-old from Ellesmere Port has been honoured in a ceremony at Westminster Palace for her tireless fundraising, despite suffering from a chronic health condition which causes her severe pain and fatigue.

Poppy-mae starting fundraising aged just five, with a several-mile walk. Her proudest achievement however, remains climbing the equivalent stairs to Snowdon, just three months after her large colon was removed, raising £5,000.

Poppy-mae Jones received her award at a star studded ceremony at Westminster Palace in London Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Poppy-mae was born with a congenital bowel disease which has contributed to other physical and mental health issues. Despite this, Poppy-mae continues to encourage and inspire others and is constantly raising money and awareness. Through donations and fundraising, she has filled an ambulance and two cars full of toys for Christmas for both Countess of Chester and Alder Hey Hospitals.

She has had a number of operations and has mobility issues which cause her constant pain requiring daily medication. Poppy does not let any of this deter her, as she has raised over £16,000 for Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Countess of Chester and has donated toys, sweets and gifts for both hospitals. Regardless of her daily struggles Poppy-mae continues to show her strength and determination to help others and inspire people of all ages. She has a social media page that has a wide range of followers from across the globe. She shows that regardless of hurdles, anything can be achieved and puts others before her own needs.

Poppy-mae said receiving the award had been a confidence boost but she was still focused on her fundraising. She said: "I want to keep fundraising because I want to show how grateful I am to the hospitals that helped me and I want to help other children."

Poppy-mae Jones and her mum Sharon Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Proud mum Sharon Jones knows all too well the obstacles her daughter has faced. Sharon said: "She faces a lot of daily challenges. She is in pain constantly. Her mobility is also an issue. Even walking to school is quite debilitating for her so she does have a wheelchair that we do use on occasions. When she does her fundraising challenges we have to think about the physical impact on her and she'll probably have to have complete rest the next day and the day after that."

The British Citizen Youth Award, now in its eighth year, honours 25 young people from across the UK that have made a difference in their communities and society as a whole. These selfless young people have shown kindness and a commitment to a multitude of causes, raising funds and awareness, all dedicated to making a difference. Each inspirational young person was presented at The Palace of Westminster with the BCyA Medal of Honour and given the opportunity to use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’ as a legacy of their achievements and service.