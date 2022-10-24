Play Brightcove video

Paul Turner, GMB Union Deputy Branch Secretary Northwest Ambulance Service

Almost 2,000 ambulance workers in the North West are being balloted on strike action. The GMB union says they're angry over the Government's 4% pay award. More than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales will be balloted for strike action.

Paramedic Paul Turner, GMB Union Deputy Branch Secretary Northwest Ambulance Service, said: "We've got to look at the bigger picture here, and I can guarantee you, hand on heart say, that no paramedic wants to go on strike.

"The government needs to listen to them, and all of the NHS and all of the ambulance staff and give them a decent pay for a decent day's work." The ballot opens on 24 October and closes on 29 November, and any potential strike action could take place before Christmas. The strike ballots follow consultative votes across all the trusts in which workers voted strongly in favour of strike action.

Ambulances outside Royal Liverpool Hospital Credit: PA

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Officer, said: "Ambulance workers have just had enough. They've not been on strike in decades, but they are at the end of what they can take.

"Pay has been systematically slashed for more than ten years and we now face the worst cost of living crush in a generation.

"Meanwhile vacancies are at record highs and we have the worst A&E delays ever - and it's not even the winter flu season yet." The Government says it values the hard work of all NHS staff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...