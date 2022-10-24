A bus driver is walking 105 miles of his bus routes to raise money for people who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

Neil Atherton, 43, who is nicknamed "The Bus Walker" started his seven day challenge on Sunday 23 October to raise funds for Liverpool homelessness charity The Whitechapel Centre and foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

His latest self-described "daft challenge" takes in seven routes he usually drives, across Runcorn, Birkenhead, Bootle, St Helens, Liverpool and Southport.

Day one saw him complete the 144 bus route through Bootle, a walk of almost 20km.

Neil said he is doing the walk to raise money and awareness of the impacts of what he has called the "survival crisis".

Neil's route:

Sunday 23 October - Bootle 144 circular - 16 miles

Monday 24 October - Speke 86A - 13 miles

Tuesday 25 October - Southport 46 circular - 15 miles

Wednesday 26 October - Runcorn 79C - 24 miles

Thursday 27 October - Birkenhead 409 circular - 14 miles

Friday 28 October - Green Lane circular - 14 miles

Saturday 29 October - St Helens 10A - 16.6 miles

The Arriva driver from Runcorn said: "People are simply struggling to survive. We need charities like Trussell Trust and the Whitechapel Centre to help people at this critical time.

"I’m asking people to donate £1, if they can, and join us in supporting those in our region who need our help most."

Neil, who has been a bus driver for 22 years, has made a point of walking during half term.

He says it is the "worst time for a parent", as some will struggle afford the increased bills and to feed the children while they’re away from free school dinners.

Neil is asking people to beep their car horns and say hello if they see him on his walk and he has been joined by lots of different supporters.

Paul the cat supporting Neil on his travels

Neil met "Paul" the cat on day two of his challenge. Credit: Twitter: @vaccinebusman

Staff at The Whitechapel Centre's shop supporting Neil

Neil with staff from The Whitechapel Centre's Open Door store. Credit: Twitter: @vaccinebusman

Director of Public Health for Liverpool, Matt Ashton and others at the airport

Matt Ashton, Liverpool's Director of Public Health (right). Credit: Twitter: @Vaccinebusman

Liverpool's Director of Public Health Matt Ashton has joined Neil for part of his walk through Speke.

He said on social media it was "an honour" to join Neil for day two of his bus walks in aid of the Whitechapel Centre and Trussell Trust and asked people to "give generously."

Professor Matt Ashton has asked people to 'give generously'. Credit: Twitter: Matt Ashton

You can follow Neil's journey here.

This is not Neil's first time walking his bus routes to raise money for charity.

In October 2020 he walked 150 miles in seven days, again to raise money for The Trussell Trust and also to raise awareness of the need for foodbanks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...