A cyclist has died a week after being knocked down by a van in a hit-and-run in Bolton.Emergency services were called to Chorley New Road, near the junction with Lostock Junction Lane, at around 4.20pm on Monday 17 October.

Police said the cyclist was knocked down by a van and the driver failed to stop at the scene.The male cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, but in an update, police said the man has since died from his injuries.

Following the incident, and before the cyclist died, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Police say he was released under investigation.Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any dashcam footage of it, is being urged to get in touch.In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 4:20pm on Monday 17 October, officers responded to reports of a fail to stop road traffic collision on Chorley New Road close to the junction with Lostock Junction Lane. The collision occurred between a van and a cyclist."At the time, the cyclist was taken to hospital to receive treatment but sadly he has since passed away as a result of his injuries. Specialist officers have been deployed to support his family at this devastating time."A 35-year-old man was arrested later that evening, prior to the cyclist’s passing, on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released under investigation, whilst enquiries into the collision continue."