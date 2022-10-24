Police are investigating reports of possible racist and/or homophobic chanting during the Lancashire derby between Blackpool and Preston North End on Saturday 22 October.

Blackpool beat North End 4-2 in the game at Bloomfield Road.

Lancashire Police says it was made aware of the possible abuse chants during the game.

Officers will be meeting with representatives from the football clubs in the coming days and this will include reviewing CCTV.

It's claimed the chants were heard during the match Credit: PA images

In a statement the force said "If anything of this nature comes to light a full investigation will be launched and we will seek to identify and locate those responsible.

"Hate speech is not welcome in Lancashire and we take all reports of this nature very seriously.

"Anybody found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly and proportionately."

ITV Granada Reports has contacted both clubs for comment.