A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed in the leg and slashed across the face following a row with a gang.

Merseyside Police say it happened following a "dispute with a group of males" near McDonalds on Grange Road, in Birkenhead, at around 7pm on Saturday 22 October.

The teenager went inside the restaurant for help and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

An investigation is underway including witness, CCTV and forensic enquiries being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Philip Ryan said: “This was a violent attack by a group of offenders on a teenage boy who has suffered significant injuries.

"It is a prime example of why removing knives off our streets is so vital, and why we need information from our communities when people are in possession of such dangerous weapons.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in or near McDonalds on Grange Road at around 7pm onwards on Saturday Evening and saw or heard anything to come forward and speak to us.

“I would appeal to anyone working or driving in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured anything as it may help with the investigation.

"Merseyside Police will not tolerate the use of knives on our streets, and we are conducting extensive enquiries in relation to this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident may have an important piece of information to assist the investigation, so please call."

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000778483.