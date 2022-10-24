Play Brightcove video

The moment a group attack an teenage boy after a Liverpool FC game near Anfield.

A teenager 'knocked unconscious' after being attacked by seven men after Liverpool's clash with West Ham suffered a fractured cheekbone when he was kicked in the head.

The disturbing attack happened shortly after the final whistle at around 9:40pm on 19 October, on the Esso garage forecourt near Anfield Stadium.Footage shows around a group of young men, dressed in dark clothing, attacking the 18-year-old after squaring up to him on Oakfield Road.The teenager tried to get away but the group throw a number of punches at him before he falls to the ground.

Several young men attacked the lone teenager after Liverpool's clash with West Ham. Credit: Liverpool Echo

One of the men, who was wearing a hat, then takes a running kick at the victim's head which appears to render him immediately unconscious.

Merseyside Police said the 18-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be checked over, suffering a fractured cheekbone in the attack.A police investigation into the incident has been launched with officers examining CCTV footage and taking first-person accounts.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the attack and Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: " If you have any information on this incident please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information with reference 22000771129."