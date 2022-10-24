Play Brightcove video

Tommy Cannon posted a video of the 'overwhelming' moment on social media

Comedy legend Tommy Cannon says it was "absolutely crazy" to have Robbie Williams dedicate song Angels to him during a recent concert.

Tommy was among the 20,000 fans at Robbie's gig at Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday 22 October when during his set, Robbie announced he was there.

Robbie told the crowd: "Now ladies and gentlemen, there's a legend in the audience tonight who I am a huge fan of, and I would like to dedicate this next song to him.

"It's Tommy Cannon from Cannon and Ball."

Loud cheers and clapping erupted across the arena alongside chants of "Tommy, Tommy, Tommy, Tommy" from the crowd.

Robbie then said: "How much do you love that man?" which was met by more loud cheers, followed by Robbie adding: "We love you Tommy, this is Angels Tom, and it's for you."

Tommy took to social media after the concert to say: "I must say hearing Robbie Williams dedicate Angels to me infront of 20,000 was absolutely crazy.

"Thank you Rob. It means the world."

Tommy also posted a picture on social media of himself and Robbie hugging, with the words "Wow, overwhelmed... met a legend last night."

The tweet led to many people declaring Robbie Williams had met a legend too, with hundreds of comments.

People on social media could not decide who was the bigger legend Credit: Twitter

Oldham born Tommy Cannon was one half of legendary comedy duo Cannon and Ball opposite his friend and colleague Bobby Ball.

They first appeared on television in 1968 on the talent show Opportunity Knocks and went on to become one of the most popular duos of the 1970s and 80s.

Their Saturday-night television series The Cannon and Ball Show was one of LWT's most successful series, with consistently high viewing ratings over 12 years.

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon. Credit: PA images

Bobby Ball died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in October 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19.

In August 2022, Tommy unveiled a statue of Bobby in his adopted hometown of Lytham and said "It's like he's still here, if I do anything, I'm looking down thinking 'where is he?'"