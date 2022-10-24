Play Brightcove video

The moment Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee, and MP for Altrincham and Sale West, announced Rishi Sunak has won the Conservative leadership race and becomes the next Prime Minister.

Voters across the North West have urged the third prime minister in as many months to "start helping people who need it the most" as Rishi Sunak waits to take up power.

Sir Graham Brady announced the result of the latest Conservative Party leadership election four days after Liz Truss resigned from the top job.

As Sunak took the top job after no other rivals stepped forward to challenge him, there was mixed reaction by those across the North West.

The town of Huyton near Liverpool is one of the most deprived areas of the country, which is hoping to benefit from the government's Levelling Up agenda.

But people are not convinced the new prime minister can represent them and their needs.

One shopper said: "He needs to get up and start helping people who need it the most, not the Tarquins and the Perditas of the world, the Kellys of the world and the Leylas of the world and the people who live in the most socially deprived areas in the country."

While another added: "Get someone who's been through a rough time, put them there and then they will know what it's like."

Play Brightcove video

One man told us: "It's an absolute farce, who's put him in no-one's elected him, he's not representing the people from round here".

The town of Congleton in Cheshire has long been a Conservative stronghold, but several people who spoke to Granada Reports said they would no longer vote Tory if there was a general election.

One man who has always been a Conservative voter said: "It the cost of everything, the cost of food and people running the country do not have an understanding because they are just looking after each other.

"We need a change, I don't know if Labour could do any better, but we need a change."

Play Brightcove video

The hope is that Rishi Sunak be a unifying force and bring some economic stability.

North West MPs have also been reacting to the new appointment.

MP for Bury North, James Daly, has backed Rishi Sunak from the start and says he is the man to turn things around.

"It is a great day for the country," he said. "We need to deliver to families in Bury and across the North West make sure people can pay their bills, make sure they have affordable energy."

Play Brightcove video

The MP for Blackpool North Paul Maynard says his party's future depends on delivering on promises and the priority it to level up the North.

"Levelling up is about people and not just places and many places need more help than others," he added.

Play Brightcove video

The celebrations for the new prime minister will be short lived as tomorrow he will enter Number 10 and then the real work begins.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...