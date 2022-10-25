Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone

A pop-up barbershop, designed to improve customers' mental health, has helped dozens of people in Manchester.

An international group of barbers, who train stylists to create a "safe space" for "support and kindness," opened the site at the city's Piccadilly railway station.

The Lions Barber Collective say they enable stylists to "recognise, talk about and listen out for signs of depression". Credit: ITV News

The Collective's founder, Tom Chapman, believes the initiative is about "preventing serious mental health issues before they happen."

"We don’t have many touch points where we have human contact anymore," he says. "I think it’s really powerful, having a conversation one-to-one uninterrupted."

Some of the commuters, who got to talk over a free haircut, told ITV News it was an important alternative to more "formal" talking therapies.

Tim Alder and Jayne Jennett were among those who stopped in the chairs. Both believed being able to "drop in" and chat through problems was useful.

The event was part of the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign, run by health and social care leaders in Greater Manchester.

Organisers say it is about encouraging everyone to "have open conversations about and play a role in preventing suicide, while inspiring hope."

Professor Sandeep Ranote, from the area's Integrated Care Partnership, said: “I am a big advocate of growing the mentally healthy high street... and the difference that can be made by everybody, beyond the expertise of healthcare professionals."

It is not about barbers "replacing" doctors and therapists, adds Mr Chapman.

"Far from it," he says. “We can train people how to recognise the signs someone may be struggling, what kind of questions to ask - and ask well with confidence.

"Then listen well with empathy, and without judgement, and then have the knowledge of where they can signpost people.

"Most of the time, just being heard is enough to make someone feel better."

